The Brief Chick-fil-A will open a new concession stand at the Tacoma Dome, debuting at an April 4-5 dance music event. The Tacoma Dome is also installing 4,000 feet of security fencing as part of planned venue upgrades. The new Chick-fil-A stand will follow the chain’s tradition of closing on Sundays.



Fans of Chick-fil-A will soon be able to enjoy the popular fast-food chain at the Tacoma Dome, as the venue introduces a new concession stand in time for an upcoming dance music event on April 4-5.

Tammi Bryant, deputy director of marketing, business development, and programming for Tacoma Venues & Events, confirmed the addition to FOX 13 Seattle, noting that the concession stand will follow the company’s tradition of closing on Sundays.

The Chick-fil-A stand will be part of a broader effort to enhance food and beverage options at the venue, which has hosted major concerts and sporting events since opening in 1983.

Venue upgrades and security enhancements

Dig deeper:

In addition to the new Chick-fil-A stand, the Tacoma Dome is implementing several upgrades this year, including the installation of 4,000 feet of perimeter security fencing. Bryant said the fencing project follows recommendations from the Department of Homeland Security to enhance safety at large entertainment venues.

According to city permit filings obtained by the Tacoma News Tribune, the new fencing will be eight-foot, anti-climb wire mesh with pedestrian and vehicle gates, featuring custom canopy structures at key entrances.

Other improvements planned for the Tacoma Dome in 2025

Guests who visit the Tacoma Dome for events and concerts in 2025 will also experience enhancements to the venue's Wi-Fi and cell service along with the completion of a sensory room.

Other new improvements include new sports scoreboards, which recently debuted at the WIAA Basketball tournament, and additional stage equipment for event productions.

A growing presence in the Pacific Northwest

Local perspective:

The addition of Chick-fil-A to the Tacoma Dome underscores the brand’s growing footprint in the Pacific Northwest. Known for its signature chicken sandwiches, waffle fries and customer service, Chick-fil-A continues to expand in the region, both through traditional restaurant locations and partnerships with major entertainment venues.

The new Chick-fil-A stand is expected to be a welcome addition for attendees looking for a quick and familiar meal during events.

Featured article

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Emerald Downs at risk of shutting down in 2026

Gov. Ferguson cancels parole for man convicted in brutal 1980 triple murder

UW lab technician detained at ICE detention center in Tacoma

Search underway for suspect after man shot, killed in Parkland

New Bigg's orca calf spotted in WA waters

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.