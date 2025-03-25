The Brief Bob Ferguson has denied the parole of Timothy Pauley, the man responsible for a brutal triple murder at a Seatac family diner nearly 45 years ago. Ferguson cites several reasons for his decision, including a 2012 letter from Pauley to his brother and previous rehabilitation records.



Washington Governor Bob Ferguson has canceled parole for Timothy Pauley, a man responsible for a brutal triple murder in Seatac that happened nearly 45 years ago.

Ferguson spoke out publicly against former Governor Jay Inslee, who also canceled Pauley's parole, but rescinded it on the last day of his term.

The backstory:

Pauley murdered three people inside a Seatac family diner on June 12, 1980. He committed the crimes with an accomplice, armed with a loaded gun, and tied up five different victims.

According to records, Pauley forced three women to remove their clothing and tied electrical cords around their necks. One of the women was hung to a bar railing, later causing her to suffocate and die. Pauley also shot and killed two men after taking them back to the cooler, while they were also bound.

Pauley pled guilty to three counts of first-degree murder for his crimes, and in 1981, received a maximum term of life in prison. He has since served over four decades in prison, and is now approximately 66 years old.

The Indeterminate Sentence Review Board, which has the ability to set parole for certain offenders, determined Pauley had completed the required rehabilitation criteria and scheduled him to be released on July 2, 2022. However, Inslee canceled the board's order, saying he "distanced himself from his actions" and never directly acknowledged the victims by name or apologized to their families.

But on January 14, 2025, Inslee reinstated his decision, which granted Pauley's parole release on March 27, 2025. Now, Gov. Bob Ferguson is canceling it again, meaning Pauley will remain in prison.

Ferguson cited several reasons for keeping Pauley behind bars, despite the ISRB saying he had shown signs of rehabilitation.

The biggest factor was a 2012 letter Pauley wrote to his brother, which described a Department of Corrections staff member as a "subhuman entity" and a "pathetic, inbred sh**stain on humanity." He also claimed to have had "a bunch of crazy ideas floating through my head about how to make this a**hole miserable." The letter allegedly went on to dehumanize other DOC staff, adding that he "can't really argue with" other inmates "ranting about how they all need to be killed."

Ferguson also points to other observations from ISRB's records, including possible signs of substance abuse, as he failed a drug test in 2019 and denied having used anything but marijuana, despite reporting frequent use of speed, LSD, cocaine, and other narcotics after his crime.

It's also believed Pauley possibly "denied, downplayed, or has little insight into potential problems he may have," according to a 2019 psychological evaluation. Ferguson called into question the reliability of assessments into Pauley's psychological well-being and risk of reoffending, believing he learned certain responses that would give off more favorable results.

Despite Pauley's rehabilitation, Ferguson questioned "whether this comes from a place of true remorse rather than self-interest in being paroled."

Ferguson signed the order denying Pauley's release on parole supervision on March 25, 2025.

The Source: Information in this story is from an order signed by Governor Bob Ferguson, documentation from the Indeterminate Sentence Review Board, and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

