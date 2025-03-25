New Bigg's orca calf spotted in WA waters

The Brief A new orca is in our waters. Researchers are keeping an eye on a new Brigg's whale in Puget Sound. The sighting is part of an encouraging trend for the species.



There has been a new orca calf spotted in our waters.

New photos from the Pacific Whale Watch Association show a new calf they have been tracking in Puget Sound.

Bigg's orca sighting from Pacific Whale Watch Association

Big picture view:

It is not a southern resident whale, but rather a transient, or sometimes known as a Bigg's, orca. Unlike southern residents who are dependent on salmon, Bigg's prey on mammals like seals and even other whales.

They roam a much larger area and are thriving with consistent population growth, in contrast to struggling southern resident orca populations in the Washington area.

The calf's mom is known as Sedna, a 14-year-old whale. This is her first known calf. She is part of a prolific family of whales in our region.

Dig deeper:

Sedna's grandmother, Wake, was captured and taken to Sea World in 1976. That case later kicked off a lawsuit which resulted in a release of those whales and prevented further captures of orcas in our waters.

This is a part of an encouraging trend showing whales coming back to areas where their relatives were previously rounded up.

The baby has a notable orange color. Scientists explain this is natural and a result of the birthing process.

The Source: Information for this article comes from original FOX 13 reporting and the Pacific Whale Watch Association (PWWA).

