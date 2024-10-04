Northwestern Washington's beloved Southern Resident Killer Whale population has dropped.

The 2024 census by Center for Whale Research reports a change in population from 75 down to 73 animals for the Puget Sound region. This report marks the center's 49th annual census.

The research group discussed their findings on their website, saying, in part:

"NOAA’s delisting criteria for Southern Resident killer whales include a population growth rate of 2.3% over 28 years. However, in the last decade, every census showing population growth has been followed by a subsequent decline."

Tracking includes the period between July 1 of each year, so the newest calf born to the L pod is not included in the total. The calf, L128 was first observed in mid-September.

Southern Resident Killer Whale population by pod

J pod - 25 animals

K pod - 15 animals

L pod - 33 animals

"The Center for Whale Research’s data clearly shows that survival rates are closely tied to Chinook salmon abundance, and there cannot be an effective recovery of the SRKW population without an increase in this crucial resource. Without sufficient prey abundance, the Southern Residents will simply not be able to sustain population growth," researchers continue.

The population of Southern Resident Killer Whales peaked in the late 1990s. There were 98 of them before a swift decline. There were just 78 in the couple years that followed, according to the 2001 census.

An even more significant decline was recorded in the 1960s through the early 1970s.

Researchers say, during this period, "the population of the three pods was significantly reduced due to whale captures for marine park exhibitions. The abductors killed at least 13 orcas during the captures; 45 whales were delivered to parks worldwide."

As of today, there are no longer any Southern Resident Killer Whales in captivity worldwide.

