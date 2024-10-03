The Grand Illusion, Seattle’s longest-running independent cinema, will need to relocate after more than five decades in its current space.

The theater's building, located in the University District at 1403 N.E. 50th St., was sold in 2023, and the new owner has chosen not to renew its lease, which expires in February 2025.

The last screening at the current location is set for Friday, Jan. 31, 2025.

The Grand Illusion, known for its unique selection of arthouse, foreign and revival films, has been a beloved part of Seattle’s film community since it first opened in 1970 as "The Movie House." In 1979, it was renamed the Grand Illusion, and in 2004, the cinema became a nonprofit organization run entirely by volunteers — a rare distinction that continues today.

"We are deeply grateful for our home of the past 50+ years, but now we are moving up the timing of our relocation plan," said Brian Alter, executive director of the Grand Illusion. "Our goal has always been to build an even grander Grand Illusion."

To fund the move, the theater has launched a campaign and is calling on Seattle’s film lovers to contribute. The relocation plan aims to keep the theater in the same general area of Seattle, with the Grand Illusion's relocation committee actively seeking a new site. The group is working closely with the U District Partnership to secure a space with a long-term lease.

The Grand Illusion is known for its intimate, cozy atmosphere, complete with red velvet curtains, a pressed tin ceiling and floral-patterned seats. Board Vice-President Hubie Dolan emphasized that these signature features will be recreated in the new location to preserve the unique ambiance that has made the theater so beloved.

A look inside The Grand Illusion Cinema — Seattle’s oldest independent theater, showing a mix of independent, foreign and classic films. (Patrick Wright via Yelp)

"We’re confident this is possible, but we need our community’s support to make it happen," said Alter. "Whether you’re an avid cinephile or just appreciate the cultural significance of cinema, we hope you’ll help us make this next chapter a reality."

While searching for a new home, the Grand Illusion is collaborating with the Northwest Film Forum (NWFF) to host pop-up screenings around Seattle. Details on these temporary screenings will be announced in the coming months.

For now, film lovers are encouraged to attend the theater’s final screenings and farewell events, which will be announced soon. Donations to the Grand Illusion Relocation Project are tax-deductible and can be made through the theater’s website.

For more information, visit grandillusioncinema.org or follow the cinema on social media.

