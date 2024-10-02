A woman who was shot and killed in West Seattle on Tuesday was being served paperwork, and a man fatally shot her as she exited her home with a shotgun, police say.

Seattle Police released an update on the fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon, revealing what led up to the incident.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, two people arrived at a home on the corner of Southwest Hudson Street and Lewis Place Southwest to serve a 57-year-old woman paperwork. Documents show the property was in foreclosure and was sold in an auction on Sept. 30.

The homeowner exited her home and presented a shotgun, according to police. Then, a 40-year-old man fired his handgun, shooting the woman in the torso. The man was one of the two people serving her paperwork.

The woman later died at the scene. Police say the two people involved are cooperating in the investigation, and all firearms have been recovered. No arrests have been made.

The woman who died was identified by the King County Medical Examiner as Tamara Towers Parry, though she was known online as "Dr. Tammy."

Who was Dr. Tammy?

Towers Parry was a University of Washington School of Medicine graduate and a licensed family practitioner in Seattle. However, on X, formerly known as Twitter, Dr. Tammy was a devoted follower of the conspiracy theory and political movement QAnon.

Believers in the anti-government conspiracy theory, like the Q-Anon Shaman, helped storm the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Dr. Tammy was among them.

Dr. Tammy livestreamed and recorded the riot, decked out in red, white, blue and QAnon symbols. She later posted a video of her claiming to have "stormed the Congress" while calling for the arrest of President Biden. The video continues to circulate online.

After the Capitol insurrection, her actions attracted negative attention in Washington state. Institutions like UW Medicine and Providence Swedish distanced themselves from Towers Parry.

Why was Dr. Tammy's medical license revoked?

In 2022, the Washington State Medical Commission revoked her medical license after she failed to comply with an order to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Records show, "In October 2021, the Commission served Dr. Towers with a Notice of Intent to Order Investigative Medical Examination (NOI). Dr. Towers failed to timely respond to the NOI. In November 2021, the Commission served Dr. Towers with an Order for Investigative Mental Examination which required Dr. Towers to make an appointment for the examination within seven days of receiving the Order. Dr. Towers did not make an appointment for the examination. In December 2021, the Commission filed a SOC alleging that Dr. Towers committed unprofessional conduct under RCW 18.130.180(9) when she failed to respond to an order issued by the Commission. Dr. Towers did not file an Answer to the SOC, and the Adjudicative Clerk Office issued a Notice of Failure to Respond. A Final Order of Default was served on January 13, 2022, indefinitely suspending Dr. Tower’s medical license."

The QAnon house

Throughout the fallout, Dr. Tammy continued to preach her beliefs. Neighbors reported seeing QAnon slogans displayed in her home’s windows, including the phrase "Where We Go One, We Go All (WWG1WGA)," which she power washed onto her driveway.

"She was a medical doctor, the family practice and hospitals she worked with had to disassociate themselves from her because of her behavior. Storming the Capitol was not a positive thing to do," said Chris Englund, a neighbor.

Tammy’s next door neighbor, Joel Beherndt, says this behavior is a stark contrast to who she was before — a friendly and highly involved community member.

"I think over the last few years, she definitely was keeping to herself quite a bit more, probably since the last election, to be honest," Beherndt said.

Al Rouyer, a neighbor and former professor of political science at the University of Idaho who also taught at the University of Washington, said, "We always feel nervous passing the QAnon house."

Towers Parry owned her West Seattle home with her husband.

The shooting investigation remains ongoing.

