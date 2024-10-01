Woman shot and killed in West Seattle, homicide investigation launched

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in West Seattle on Tuesday afternoon.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) made the initial announcement on social media at around 1:26 p.m.

According to the SPD, the shooting took place near the corner of SW Hudson St. and Lewis Pl. SW.

A woman, who was injured in the shooting, has died, resulting in the launch of a homicide investigation.

The SPD has stated that there are no suspects at large, and a public information officer is en route to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.