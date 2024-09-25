Police search for shooting suspect in West Seattle, one injured

Police are searching for a suspect who shot and seriously injured a man in West Seattle Wednesday evening.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) reported that officers responded to a shooting near the corner of SW Snoqualmie St. and 36th Ave. SW. They found a 30-year-old man in serious condition. The victim received treatment at the scene before being transported to Harborview Medical Center.

Authorities say the suspect fled the scene on foot and may be armed. He is described as a Black man in his 20s or 30s. He was wearing black clothing and a blue surgical mask.

The shooting happened just southeast of the West Seattle YMCA. FOX 13 reached out to the YMCA and learned they were put into lockdown while police investigated the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.