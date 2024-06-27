Man seriously injured in West Seattle shooting

article

Seattle police are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously injured Wednesday night in West Seattle.

The shooting happened before 7 p.m. near 6300 34th Ave Southwest in the High Point neighborhood.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in an apartment building.

When they arrived, they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his lower abdomen.

Officers provided aid at the scene until medics arrived.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

After searching the building and the man's apartment, police did not find additional victims and no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

MORE TOP HEADLINES FROM FOX 13:

DV suspect shot by Renton officer was convicted felon, previously escaped from jail van

Gig Harbor teacher accused of child molestation faces more charges

Renowned cocktail bar Death & Co coming to Seattle’s Pioneer Square

WA town settles $15M lawsuit after boy drowns at summer camp

Bellingham jogger attacked on Lake Padden Park trail

Marysville School District gets 'historic' state oversight amid budget woes, resignations

Study: Seattle has 10th-worst commute in the US, 27th-worst in world

Seattle ranks as 2nd-worst city for pedestrians killed by cars: Study

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.