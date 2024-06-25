Seattle ranks as 2nd-worst city for pedestrians killed by cars: Study

article

Seattle is the second-worst city for pedestrian deaths caused by car crashes, according to a new study.

A Stone Injury Lawyers analysis of data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that nearly half of all fatal crashes in Seattle involve a pedestrian. Experts attribute many of these crashes to tourists not crossing the street at crosswalks, raising the danger of being hit by cars. In Seattle specifically, experts say one of the main hazards is high-speed roads that leave tourists vulnerable to fast-moving cars.

The national average of pedestrian deaths from crashes is 31.2%, the report found, meaning a tourist in Seattle is nearly two-thirds more likely to be hit and killed by a car than in any other U.S. city.

"It’s easy for drivers to zone out when traveling along a familiar route, and it’s equally easy for pedestrians to make rash decisions without being aware of the risks a new area can pose. These decisions may include crossing the road without accounting for pedestrian crossings or risking crossing in an area with poor visibility," said Jason Stone with Stone Injury Lawyers. "Drivers should remain vigilant, especially when driving through a tourist hotspot, and pedestrians should never assume they’re safe to cross unless they’re 100% sure that there’s no oncoming traffic and, ideally, use pedestrian crossings to do so."

The Top 10 worst U.S. cities for pedestrian road deaths are as follows:

New York City: 50% of all fatal crashes involve pedestrians Seattle: 49.7% Santa Ana, CA: 47.6% San Francisco: 47.3% Los Angeles: 46.3% Fresno, CA: 44.2% Newark, NJ: 44.1% San Diego: 44.1% Long Beach, CA: 42.8% Sacramento: 41.6%

Seven of the Top 10 worst cities for pedestrian deaths are in California.

"Popular tourist spots across America like NYC and LA are expected to see an influx of visitors over the coming months, which in turn requires a heightened awareness of road safety for drivers and pedestrians alike to avoid a spike in incidents," said Stone.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.