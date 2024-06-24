Bellingham jogger attacked on Lake Padden Park trail

Bellingham Police are investigating an unprovoked attack on a jogger that happened Saturday morning in Lake Padden Park.

According to police, a young woman was running on a trail on the southeast side of the park when a man walking in her direction knocked her to the ground and repeatedly punched her.

Two people who heard the victim scream ran towards her, causing the attacker to run away.

Police say one of the witnesses rendered aid to the victim as the other kept eyes on the attacker. The suspect was last seen running down a hill near milepost 1 ¾ of the trail toward I-5.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. One witness was apparently participating in the Lake Padden Triathlon when the incident occurred.

Despite using K9s to search the area, the assailant was not located. The victim and witnesses described him as an average-to-fit white man in his 30s, about 5’8" to 5’10" with a distinct receding hairline. He was wearing blue jeans and possibly a gray shirt, according to police.

The suspect could face charges of second-degree assault.

Anyone who has information regarding the assault or witnessed the suspect flee is asked to contact Bellingham Police at 360-778-8611 or online at www.cob.org/tips, reference case number 24B35293.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

WA wildfire roundup: Nearly 8,000 acres burning across the state

WA town settles $15M lawsuit after boy drowns at summer camp

Alleged brake failure on Seattle bus raises maintenance concerns

The South Sound's biggest food fest returns to Puyallup this weekend

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.