Alleged brake failure on Seattle bus raises maintenance concerns

Authorities are investigating what caused a Metro bus to lose control and crash in Pioneer Square over the weekend, nearly costing several riders their lives.

Witnesses report that the driver claimed the brakes failed. Is maintenance to blame for this mass casualty?

"Obviously there were allegations the brakes failed. Unfortunately, that’s not the first time a driver's said that," remarked attorney Colin Hutchinson. "The evidence doesn’t always bare out that there’s a mechanical issue."

The Kirkland Reporter covered back in 2013 that an elderly couple was traveling in Kirkland, when they were struck and killed by an oncoming bus. Initially, the driver behind-the-wheel of the Sound Transit vehicle claimed the brakes failed. However, further investigation by Washington State Patrol revealed there was no problem with the brakes.

The latest performance data from King County Metro shows a significant year-over-year increase in bus crashes. Comparing the first quarters of 2023 and 2024, we have seen accidents per million miles increase 46%. Preventable accidents also increased by 46%.

"When you see systemic issues like this, where there’s a higher frequency, that's when you want to start looking at the training these drivers are getting," said Hutchinson. "Unless there are significant injuries, there’s probably not going to be significant reporting."

Last summer, veterans at King County Metro told The Seattle Times they sidelined nearly 42% of their fleet due to a massive maintenance backlog, Reporting they had not seen anything like it for at least a decade. Hutchinson believes one factor at play could be a mechanic shortage.

"Maybe shortcuts [need to be] taken, hiring people that don’t have the experience or training them up in time to get these vehicles back on the road," remarked Hutchinson.

FOX 13 News reached out to King County Metro, Sound Transit and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 587 for comment. We have not heard back yet.

