Two men shot from apartment window in Seattle’s International District

Two men are recovering after a suspect shot them from an apartment window in Seattle's Chinatown-International District early Sunday morning.

According to investigators, a Seattle police officer found the victims, a 37-year-old and a 28-year-old, shot near 8th Avenue South and South King Street at 12:29 a.m.

An initial investigation led officers to determine the shots came from a nearby second-story apartment window. The building in question is the Don Hee Apartments on 8th Avenue.

"I was doing laundry when it happened," said tenant Matt Midgley. "I ended up going to the laundry room and a guy was hiding in there. The police were coming to get him out of the laundry room. I just happened to go the wrong time."

The tenant told FOX 13 he was told to return to his apartment for safety reasons.

"It’s always been safe," Midgley said. "I’ve never had a problem. Sure, the area can be a little rough and things get loud in the back parking lot, but never anything like this."

Police confirmed they found the shooting suspect hiding and placed him under arrest. The 24-year-old suspect will be booked into King County jail on two counts of first-degree assault.

"I don’t know what happened or why but there’s no reason that would excuse that type of behavior," said Midgley.

Police also found a firearm near the window overlooking a parking lot where the victims were believed to be shot. Police served a search warrant and seized the weapon believed to be used. Additional weapons were also collected as evidence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.