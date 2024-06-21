2 found dead in Lacey shooting, suspect arrested after I-5 chase

Two people were found dead after a shooting in Lacey, and the 21-year-old suspect who lived with them was arrested after leading officers on a chase Thursday night.

Officers from the Lacey Police Department (LPD) responded at around 9 p.m. to reports of a shooting near the corner of 57th Way SE and Mountain Greens Ln. SE. This area is just a block north of Capitol City Golf Club.

At the scene, officers discovered two people were dead.

Witnesses reported that the suspect had fled in a vehicle, which Olympia Police later spotted heading north on I-5.

Following a pursuit, the suspect abandoned the vehicle near the Billy Frank Jr. Wildlife Refuge at exit 114 off I-5.

According to the LPD, the Washington State Patrol Air Unit and Thurston County SWAT team eventually located the suspect hiding from officers.

The man, a Lacey resident, was taken into custody and booked into Thurston County Jail on charges of second-degree murder with domestic violence, first-degree assault with domestic violence, and attempted eluding.

The Thurston County Coroner will formally identify the victims at a later time.

LPD detectives are actively investigating the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.