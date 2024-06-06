New WA police pursuit law now in effect

Starting Thursday, law enforcement in our state can once again use their discretion on when to pursue suspects.

Initiative 2113 restored the authority to pursue a fleeing suspect when there is reasonable suspicion that the suspect violated the law.

Before the law went into effect, officers could only initiate a pursuit if they had a reasonable suspicion that a person in the vehicle is committing or has committed a violent offense, a sex offense, a vehicular assault offense, a domestic violence offense, an escape, or is driving under the influence.

The primary goal behind this change is to rein in the behavior that has led to a record high number of fatalities on roadways.

Critics who opposed rolling back the pursuit rules argue that such pursuits endanger civilians. Each law enforcement agency will now have the authority to set its own policy for officers to follow. However, in Seattle, the rules will remain more restrictive on pursuits, indicating that not all cities will see significant changes.

Sgt. Darren Moss of the Pierce County Sheriff's Department told FOX 13's David Rose that come June 6, deputies will not be chasing after shoplifters, but he issued a stern warning to car thieves and those engaged in reckless behavior like the TikTok Kia Boyz.

"Unfortunately for you guys stealing cars, ramming them into businesses, committing all these burglaries, yes, we are going to be chasing you because at 3 a.m. when nobody is on the road, it's going to be reasonable, and we're going to catch you," said Moss.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS

WHO confirms 1st human death of bird flu strain H5N2

17-year-old killed in Renton shooting at shopping center

Mother speaks out, Pullman Police issue warrant for father of missing 2-year-old

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.