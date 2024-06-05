17-year-old killed in Renton shooting at shopping center

article

A teen has died from a shooting that happened just outside the Big 5 Sporting Goods store in the Renton Village Shopping Center.

According to police at the scene, three teens who knew each other were outside the sporting goods store. A 51-year-old was sitting in his car in the parking lot.

Some kind of altercation broke out, ending with the 51-year-old shooting one of the 17-year-olds.

The teen died at the scene.

Police say the suspected shooter is in custody.

It's unclear what led up to the altercation.

The shooting comes just hours after the Renton Police Department held a discussion on tackling crime and safety in the city. According to Renton Police, the King County Sheriff's Office was having a training exercise in the parking lot, so they were quick to the scene.

