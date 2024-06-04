Shoplifting suspect crashes into Renton police van while trying to evade arrest

article

Several people have been arrested or cited during a shoplifting sting at the Target in The Landing in Renton.

Renton officers said one suspect tried to flee from officers but slammed into a police van and hit a car. The suspect was going at a high rate of speed. It doesn't appear that anyone was injured.

Another suspect arrested had 48 prior theft incidents at other area Target stores, according to Renton PD. He was booked into King County Jail.

Other suspects were cited and released-- officers say they made contact with six people in the sting who were cited and released.

All the merchandise was returned.

Renton PD said these stings can be "extremely dangerous" since officers never know how suspects will react to confrontation by police.

