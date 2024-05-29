Renton PD looking to ID suspects in deadly shooting of 19-year-old

Detectives with Renton Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in a recent homicide of a 19-year-old.

On May 19 around 10 p.m., two men allegedly assaulted a 26-year-old in a restaurant parking lot on Airport Way, near Logan Avenue S.

In retaliation for the assault, a 19-year-old began ramming his car into the suspects' Toyota Sequoia. One of the men opened fire on the vehicle driven by the 19-year-old, ultimately killing him.

Later, when officers located the victim, they learned that a group of men were involved in the assault.

The victim said the group, which consisted of men ranging from 25-30 years old, attacked him in the parking lot.

Renton Police said when the victim fled into a nearby business, he heard the shooting. When officers arrived, all the suspects were gone.

The two suspects are men in their early to mid 30s. It's unclear if they knew either victim or if the two victims were together.

The suspects were driving a silver 2010 Toyota Sequoia, which now has significant front-end and driver’s side damage. If you know who they are, contact Detective Chris Edwards at cedwards@rentonwa.gov.

