Man shot by Seattle gas station employee after window shatters: police

Seattle Police are investigating a shooting between a man and a gas station clerk that happened in the Georgetown neighborhood Monday night.

Officers received reports of a shooting on East Marginal Way near South Fidalgo Street around 6:10 p.m.

According to SPD Public Information Officer Eric Muñoz, a male gas station employee in his 50s was in his car when he noticed a man and woman using and panhandling narcotics in the parking lot. When he asked them to leave, they refused, and an argument ensued.

During this argument, a window of the employee's car was blown out. The employee said he didn't know how the window broke, but claimed the suspect said, "I’ll shoot you too," believing the window may have been shattered by a bullet.

In response, police say the clerk shot the suspect, striking him in the abdomen. The suspect fled, but was later found at a nearby Jack in the Box in serious, but stable condition.

After further investigation, police determined the employee's car window broke after the suspect threw a rock. He also allegedly reached towards his waistband and lunged at the employee before being shot.

SPD says the suspect is detained at Harborview Medical Center, and the clerk is cooperating with investigators. A firearm and shell casing were seized as evidence.

Officers say there is probable cause to charge the suspect with felony harassment - threats to kill.

Detectives are still investigating this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

