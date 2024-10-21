2 crew members identified in Navy plane crash in WA state

The U.S. Navy released the names of the two pilots who died after crashing their EA-18G Growler near Mount Rainier last week.

On Oct. 15, an EA-18G Growler jet from the Electronic Attack Squadron crashed east of Mount Rainier, according to Whidbey Island Naval Air Station. On Sunday, the U.S. Navy confirmed that the two aviators died in the crash, and search and rescue efforts had transitioned to a recovery operation.

Photo: U.S. Navy Public Affairs

Who were the Navy pilots who crashed their EA-18G Growler Jet near Mount Rainier?

The pilots who died in the crash are 31-year-old Lieutenant Commander Lyndsay P. Evans, and 31-year-old Lieutenant Serena N. Wileman. Both servicemembers' homes of record are in California.

Lt. Cmdr. Lyndsay P. Evans, 31, a Naval Flight Officer from California (Photo: U.S. Navy Public Affairs)

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the loss of two beloved Zappers," said Cmdr. Timothy Warburton, commanding officer of the aviators’ Electronic Attack Squadron, in the press release.

Lt. Serena N. Wileman, 31, a Naval Aviator from California (Photo: U.S. Navy Public Affairs)

The crash remains under investigation.

The EA-18G Growler is similar to the F/A-18F Super Hornet and includes sophisticated electronic warfare devices. Most of the Growler squadrons are based at Whidbey Island. One squadron is based at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.