Suspect DNA in 2009 Seattle robbery matches 2023 child rape, police seek ID

Renton Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted for raping a child in 2023, whose DNA also connected him to a 2009 Seattle home invasion.

In December 2023, a 12-year-old girl was raped in Renton. The rape suspect's DNA was tested, and positively matched unidentified DNA from a Seattle case 14 years ago.

The 2009 case was a home invasion robbery with sexual motivation. In that case, the victim got a good look at the suspect and reportedly spoke with him.

Renton Police say the suspect threatened the adult victim with rape and groped her several times during the robbery. There were also other suspects present during the crime.

The victim from the Seattle case was able to help an artist create a sketch of the suspect:

Sketch of suspect in 2009 Seattle case

The suspect may now have wrinkles or glasses, as he's about 14 years older now. He's described as a Hispanic male with dark hair, 5'8" to 5'10" tall, medium build, with facial hair or stubble. Police say his hairstyle has likely changed.

The victim in the Seattle case said there was a noticeable scar on the side of his mouth, and believed he was about 30 years old. The suspect spoke both English and Spanish, and both victims were Hispanic.

Detectives believe the man didn't stop committing crimes for 15 years, and there could be other victims who have not come forward.

Anyone that can identify the suspect or has information that can help police is asked to contact Det. Billingsley at lbillingsley@rentonwa.gov.

