The Summit at Snoqualmie to charge daily parking fees. Here's why

If you’re planning on skiing at Snoqualmie this winter, get ready to pay for a parking pass in addition to your lift ticket.

Skiing has become quite an expensive hobby, as many know. This latest announcement of additional parking fees at Summit at Snoqualmie could impact skiers and boarders comparing prices at other ski resorts in western Washington.

Keep reading to learn more about the new parking fees, and be sure to check out our ultimate ski and snowboard price guide to help determine if an additional parking pass fits within your budget.

Snoqualmie Summit (Photo: Connor Sarles)

Why is Snoqualmie and Alpental charging for parking now?

To manage overcrowding in the parking lots from Alpental to Summit East, the resort has announced a new parking system effective starting Nov. 18.

"More tourists, backcountry travelers, and general winter recreation visitors are utilizing our parking lots each year," the company wrote on their website. "While we love that more people are getting to enjoy the outdoors, unfortunately, the additional vehicles make it increasingly challenging for our guests to park and get to the slopes. The purpose of this permit program is to better manage our parking, helping ensure our valued guests can park in our lots and get to their preferred mountain area more easily."

The new system will be in operation from Nov. 18 to April 30, daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Prices will vary depending on the pass you have. Keep reading for a full breakdown.

How much will it cost to park at Snoqualmie and Alpental this season?

Parking permit prices at Summit at Snoqualmie range from $0 for season pass holders to $55 per day. Skiers without a season pass can expect to pay an additional $5 for parking with their lift tickets.

General Parking

According to Summit at Snoqualmie, general parking permits are available for $55 per day. These permits are for visitors and backcountry travelers who are not planning to ski at the resort. The resort says parking lot restrictions apply on peak days and when availability is limited.

Passholder Parking Permits

According to Summit at Snoqualmie, parking is included with season passes. Pass holders will receive a code to register their cars for the winter season. Each pass holder can use up to two vehicles on the parking permit.

Ticket Pack Puchaser Parking Permits

According to Summit at Snoqualmie, parking is included with the Flex Ticket Pack. The number of permits will match the number of tickets purchased in the pack, which could be 2 to 4 parking passes.

Ikon Passholder Parking Permits

According to Summit at Snoqualmie, Ikon pass holders will receive a code after reserving their first day at the resort. Each code can be used multiple times to get a $5 per day, per vehicle permit.

Ticket Purchaser Parking Permits

According to Summit at Snoqualmie, anyone who purchases a single-day lift ticket will receive a code to purchase a $5 parking permit for the day.

Permits for Tubing Ticket Purchasers

According to Summit at Snoqualmie, those who purchase tickets for tubing will receive a code for each ticket purchased at no additional cost.

