‘Belltown Hellcat’ bonds out of jail, skips Seattle court hearing

Miles Hudson, also known as the "Belltown Hellcat," missed his pre-trial hearing on Tuesday at Seattle Municipal Court, opting not to appear from jail.

Hudson is facing criminal charges, including stalking and revenge porn, which have drawn significant public attention.

According to court proceedings presided over by Judge Seth Niesen, Hudson was scheduled to attend his pre-trial hearing at 8:45 a.m. However, his attorney, Emma Rekart, informed the court that Hudson, who was booked into King County Jail on Friday, remained in custody and chose not to appear.

During the hearing, the court confirmed that Hudson was able to post bail and bond out of jail. As a result, Judge Niesen issued an Order to Appear (OTA) for a new court date, allowing Hudson the option to attend remotely.

Hudson’s legal troubles have continued to mount. A $100,000 warrant was issued Friday for his arrest after violating home monitoring conditions 21 times. On Monday, a $50,000 warrant was issued for his arrest in Renton for not appearing at his domestic violence hearing involving his mother.

Hudson faces multiple charges, including reckless driving, revenge porn and stalking. These recent developments mark yet another missed appearance, adding to the challenges in ensuring his compliance with court orders.

Hudson will need to attend his upcoming hearings to avoid further legal consequences as his trial dates approach later this year.

