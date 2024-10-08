Miles Hudson, infamously known as the "Belltown Hellcat," faced a review-status hearing on Tuesday for his reckless driving charges, where the court addressed his failure to appear and his ongoing non-compliance with release conditions.

Hudson, who is facing multiple criminal charges, including reckless driving, stalking and revenge porn, was absent from the hearing. His attorneys, Emma Rekart, representing him in the stalking and revenge porn case, and Sheley Anderson, handling his reckless driving charge, attended the hearing virtually.

During the hearing, Judge Faye Chess questioned Anderson about Hudson’s absence, to which she responded that her client "may not have been informed."

In turn, the city highlighted its motion filed on Monday to revoke Hudson's release, citing numerous violations of his court-ordered electronic home monitoring.

Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison's motion detailed multiple instances of Hudson leaving his home without authorization, failing to provide explanations for extended absences, and violating his court-mandated social media ban by posting on TikTok and Instagram.

Judge Chess questioned the city about its efforts to extract data from Hudson’s seized Dodge Charger Hellcat, which may reveal additional reckless driving incidents, including recorded speeds over 100 mph. According to the city's attorney, the Seattle Police Department is still extracting information from the head unit of the Dodge Charger.

A trial date for Hudson’s reckless driving case was set for December, with a mandatory readiness hearing scheduled for the end of November. The court also reiterated Hudson’s compliance with all release conditions and ordered him to appear in person for his review and compliance with the disposition hearing scheduled for Oct. 11.

If Hudson is found to have further violated his release terms, he could face additional penalties, including potential jail time.

For now, his future now hinges on staying within the confines of the law, and his home.

