WA legislature considers tax on online dating companies

Taxing Cupid to generate millions of dollars: that's the goal of one bill in the Washington state legislature targeting online dating companies.

House Bill 2071, sponsored by Representative Lauren Davis, wants to tax companies $1 per month for every Washingtonian using an online dating service.

While still working out the number, Rep. Davis says about half-a-million people in Washington are currently using an online dating app, so the measure could generate around $6 million every year for the state.

The money would solely go towards domestic violence programs, something Davis says has seen cuts in recent years.

A University of Pennsylvania study showed that dating partners had more cases of domestic violence than married spouses. Around 40% of dating relationships start online.

HB 2071 does not have a scheduled hearing yet, but Davis hopes it will be discussed during budget negotiations near the end of the session.

