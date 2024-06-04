Seattle's patience wearing thin with Miles Hudson, Belltown's Hellcat driver

"Hell on wheels" are the words residents living in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood are using to describe Miles Hudson, the driver of the Dodge Charger aptly nicknamed the "Belltown Hellcat."

Hudson has been revving nightmares into the streets of Seattle, and is accused of terrorizing the downtown area with high-speed chases and nocturnal roars of his engine, allegedly hitting speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

Despite being hit with a lawsuit and owing more than $80,000 in fines, the 20-year-old's high-octane antics show no signs of braking.

Local authorities have been trailing Hudson's supped-up spectacle for months, even as court documents obtained by FOX 13 Seattle indicate Hudson faces steep penalties. However, his thrill rides persist, now filmed from the passenger's side as accomplices take the wheel.

Hudson's Hellcat — a Dodge Charger modified with racing-grade software and an ensemble of aftermarket parts — wears a price tag close to $100,000. While some automotive mod companies linked to Hudson on his Instagram page relish his patronage, others are slamming the brakes on any association with the reckless driver's exploits.

The city's patience wore thin last week as Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison took legal action, demanding a default judgment against the daredevil driver. Hudson could be on the hook for not only his towering fines but also the taxpayer dollars squandered as a result of his failure to answer the city's pleas.

Residents have lodged numerous complaints and police have issued warnings, tickets and reports to no avail. Hudson's mother emailed the city in mid-May, insisting that steps were being taken to bring the car into compliance and under new ownership. Yet, a recent video on Hudson's Instagram page contradicts these claims, showcasing masked antics that only fan the flames of local frustration.

Hudson is slated to face the judiciary later this month, where the cost of his high-speed hijinks will be tallied in more than just dollars.

