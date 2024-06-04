One dead, three injured after vacant apartment catches fire in Seattle

One person died, and three others were injured after a vacant apartment building caught fire in North Seattle early Tuesday morning.

According to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD), crews responded to reports of a fire in a building near the corner of Roosevelt Way NE and NE 63rd St. just before 4 a.m. This area is near Roosevelt High School.

Multiple Seattle firetrucks respond to a fire at an abandoned apartment building in North Seattle. (Photo: FOX 13's Taylor Winkel)

At around 4:07 a.m., the SFD announced that crews were working to rescue someone from the fourth floor.

About 40 minutes later, crews announced that four patients had been rescued from the burning building. Two people sustained minor injuries, and two others were in critical condition.

Unfortunately, one of the patients listed in critical condition died at the scene, according to the SFD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

