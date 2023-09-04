Medical examiner says man died by suicide in Seattle house fire that killed 4

Two adults, a child, a baby and a dog were killed in a house fire last weekend in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood. Only an 11-year-old girl from the family escaped.

Now, FOX 13 News is learning more about the identities of the victims.

Fire officials and police responded to a house fire on Sept. 2 near the corner of N 48th St and Whitman Ave N.

"It’s been kind of difficult for me because I’ve been close to them," said neighbor John Zitkovich.

John Zitkovich says he returned home Saturday to fire trucks outside his home. He soon learned about the tragedy that happened feet away from where he has lived for 25 years.

Zitkovich says five people lived in the home—a mother, a father and their three children, all under the age of 11.

The King County Medical Examiner's Office on Tuesday identified a man killed in the fire as Salvatore Ragusa. Officials said Ragusa died by suicide and the cause of death was acute asphyxia, inhalation of toxic products of combustion, and smoke inhalation.

The medical examiner has not yet released the cause or manner of death for the other three victims.

Information from the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office also eleased on Tuesday said Ragusa had been charged with first-degree arson - domestic violence back in 2019. Ragusa was referred to mental health court and was in full compliance for the full two-year period.

Zitkovich and other neighbors confirm the adults who died are a married couple named Salvatore Ragusa and Lana Stewart.

"The part that bothers me the most, in my emotional reaction, is the blockage of the doors to restrict escape. They didn’t have a chance," said Zitkovich.

Investigators say police could not get into the home when they first arrived.

"We do know the front door was barricaded with some sort of object that officers were trying to kick down," said Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz.

Seattle Fire report when they first got on scene, they moved back because the area was not safe due to a threat of violence.

Investigators report the only survivor is the one who called 911.

"An actual 11-year-old who mentioned there was a deceased person inside their house," said Diaz.

Zitkovich says that is the family's oldest daughter.

On Monday, neighbors and community members dropped off flowers at the front stoop of the destroyed family home.

"A real tragedy in our society, to experience such a thing. I’m struggling with that," said Zitkovich.

Anyone in crisis can dial 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also text SAVE to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line, a texting service for emotional crisis support. You can also visit afsp.org for additional resources.