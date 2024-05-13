WSDOT: Hood Canal Bridge to close overnight through May

article

If your travels take you from Kitsap to the Olympic Peninsula this summer, be aware that WSDOT is planning weeks of overnight closures of Hood Canal Bridge through mid-June.

Two of these closures will be during the daytime and last roughly an hour.

The purpose of the closures is for construction crews to upgrade the center lock that connects both halves of the floating bridge. The lock lifts the bridge to allows marine traffic to pass through, and WSDOT officials say they need to bolster the lock "to better withstand tremendous forces" like "powerful winter storms and fast-moving tides."

Hood Canal Bridge will first close on Tuesday, May 14, at 10:45 a.m. There will be another daytime closure at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4.

Outside of that, officials say there will be overnight closures mostly on weekdays through June 10, from 10 p.m.–5 a.m. These dates include:

Monday, May 13—Saturday, May 18

Monday, May 20—Thursday, May 23

Tuesday, May 28—Friday, May 31

Monday, June 3 — Saturday, June 8

Monday, June 10

WSDOT says there will be 30–40 minute daytime test openings on May 24, 28, 29 and June 14.

The bridge is the most direct way to cross Hood Canal to either peninsula. Otherwise, travelers would have to go south through Skokomish — tacking nearly two-and-a-half hours onto their trip.