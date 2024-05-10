Starting next week, the Sound Transit Link Light Rail Line 1 will undergo a series of disruptions expected to last nearly two months.

Starting May 12, some Seattle-area light rail stations will either have limited service, reduced service, or be temporarily closed through June 23, possibly affecting many Sound Transit commuters.

These closures/delays are due to maintenance and the connecting of the 1 Line in Federal Way. After this construction, new light rail stations should be opening up in Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Shoreline come August.

Here is a rundown on the upcoming service disruptions:

Limited service between SeaTac/Airport and Angle Lake stations:

During the service period, one train will run between SeaTac/Airport and Angle Lake stations every 16-20 minutes.

Sound Transit says northbound and southbound passengers will need to deboard at the SeaTac/Airport Station and get on the next train going in their desired direction.

Additionally, there will be no service between the two stations on May 12 until noon, as well as all day June 1, June 2 until 10 a.m. and all day June 22.

Passengers are encouraged to use the RapidRide A Line for quicker transportation, which will be free when there is no light rail service.

Reduced service between Stadium and SeaTac/Airport stations:

On June 1 and 2, one platform in each direction will be closed at the Columbia City Station.

During this time, trains will run every 10 minutes between Northgate and Stadium stations and every 20 minutes between Stadium and SeaTac/Airport stations.

Southbound trains from Northgate will alternate between terminating at Stadium and continuing on to SeaTac/Airport. Head signs on the trains should tell passengers how to transfer if the service stops at Stadium. Northbound passengers won't need to transfer.

Downtown stations closure:

Downtown Seattle stations will be closed from 10 p.m. on June 21 to June 23. This is due to tie-in work for the Eastlink extension.

Trains will run every 15 minutes between Northgate and Capitol Hill stations and between SODO and SeaTac/Airport stations. Bus shuttles will also run between Capitol Hill and SODO stations every 10 to 15 minutes.

Late night rail replacement:

Every Tuesday night between May 14 and June 25, trains will run every 20 minutes starting at 11 p.m. to allow for rail replacement work.

To learn more about the service disruptions and alternative routes that passengers can take, check out the Sound Transit website.

