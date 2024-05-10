Seattle's biggest community-powered celebration of arts, culture and tradition is happening in just a few weeks!

If you've never heard of the Northwest Folklife Festival, it's one of the Seattle Center's most popular attractions of the year. Attendees can expect live music, dance, storytelling, food, art, and many other fun performances to check out.

The four-day event features a plethora of artists playing on over 20 different stages throughout the venue, along with hundreds of vendors set up across the lawn. This year marks the 53rd year of its celebration.

Here's what else you should know about the NW Folklife Festival:

When is it?

The festival is on Memorial Day weekend, running May 24 - 27 (Friday through Monday). Festival hours are 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. from Friday through Sunday, and 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Monday.

How much is it?

The festival is free-to-attend, however donations are encouraged at the event entrances. NW Folklife suggests $20 per person, which helps cover production and operating costs, as well as staff salaries.

What is this year's theme?

The theme for this year's festival is "Meraki," which is derived from the Greek language as the "essence of yourself." According to NW Folklife, Meraki "urges us to seek that which gives us joy, so that whatever we put our minds to can be approached and accomplished with a sense of pride, soulfulness, and discipline."

Following a five-year "Cultural Focus" storyline, Folklife's previous themes include "Metamorphosis" (2022), aimed around welcoming change and transformation, and "Lagom" (2023), defined as a journey towards finding a new balance within ourselves, our communities, and our larger ecosystem. Next year's themes are Ikagi (2025) and Ubuntu (2026).

What is Northwest Folklife?

Not to be confused with the festival itself, Northwest Folklife is an independent organization that coordinates the event each year with the Seattle Center. Founded in 1972, NW Folklife holds year-round programs, focused on celebrating the diversity of the Pacific Northwest and strengthening communities through arts and culture.

The organization takes pride in its inclusivity by removing financial barriers, so everyone can share and exchange their wide-reaching experiences with people of all ages and cultural backgrounds in the region.

Where is the festival?

The NW Folklife Festival is spread out all across the Seattle Center, with lots happening around the International Fountain, Fisher Pavilion and the Armory Food & Event Hall.

How should I get there?

There are several different parking garages located around the Seattle Center, but public transportation or rideshare options are also encouraged.

What's there to see at Folklife?

There's something for everyone to enjoy at the NW Folklife Festival. With 20+ stages showcasing live music, panels, participatory dances, family activities and more, there's an event happening every minute of the celebration.

There are too many performances to list here, so check out the full schedule on the NW Folklife website.

