WA officials remind public to practice water safety as temperatures rise

With temperatures rising in Western Washington and National Boating Week right around the corner, the city and state officials are giving out a grave warning for those eager to get out on the water.

Rob Sendek the Boating Safety Officer with Washington State Parks Boating Program, says last year there were 23 boating fatalities ages 17 to 75 in the state, and of those deaths 90% of them weren't wearing life jackets.

National Safe Boating Week is from May 18-24, and Sendeck suggests life jackets keep people safe regardless if you know how to swim. Making sure your life jacket is coast guard approved is very important and it "fits well, you don't want to be able to pull it over your head and it needs to fit pretty snug."

As people pack their boats for the season, be sure to get the proper life jackets for your vessel. If your vessel is under 19 feet, the state requires everyone under the age of 12 to wear a life jacket.

According to Sendeck, since the sound is so cold, you've got 10 minutes before your arms, legs and internal organs stop working properly. He explains the 1-10-1 rule: "You got about a minute to regulate your breathing for cold water shock, you have about 10 minutes before your body doesn't start functioning properly and then you got an hour before you basically go unconscious."

There are ways to get discounted or free life jackets. King County is offering a 20% discount on U.S. Coast Guard Standard life jackets at Big 5 Sporting Goods. There are also 250 life jacket loaner stands around the state. The state is also giving away free life jackets on their website.

"Drowning is the reason children ages 1 to 4 die, and it's the second reason children ages 5 to 12 die," Water Safety Advocate Chezik Tsunoda says. She started the No More Under foundation after her son tragically drowned in a swimming pool.

She says "swimming in a pool and swimming in open water are completely different situations and while we learn how to swim often in a pool, getting out in our lakes and getting out in the ocean is a completely different swimming experience." Tsunoda suggests even adults should take refresher swim lessons.

If your child needs swim lessons, No More Under is partnering with the city of Seattle and the YMCA for Swim Seattle, where they are offering free swim lessons for children 13 and under.

