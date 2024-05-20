Suspect arrested after woman at Clark College stabbed in neck

A man accused of stabbing a woman in her neck at Clark College in Washington state last week has been tracked down and arrested, authorities said.

Salvador Aguilar, 31, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with first-degree assault and motor vehicle theft, FOX 12 Oregon reported.

Police identified the suspect seen running as 31-year-old Salvador Aguilar. (Vancouver Police Department)

Detectives followed a lead to a residential property in the 2600 block of St. Johns Boulevard and found Aguilar sleeping in a car, KATU-TV reported.

Aguilar allegedly stabbed the woman in the neck on Tuesday outside the Archer Gallery on the Clark College campus, prompting a temporary lockdown.

The woman reported that she was sitting outside the building when an unknown man approached her screaming for help, the Vancouver Police Department said at the time.

She told police that she thought the man had punched her, but saw blood and realized she had been stabbed. The woman was taken to an area hospital and received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Aguilar was charged with first-degree assault and motor vehicle theft after police arrested him on Thursday. (Vancouver Police Department)

Aguilar was being held on $500,000 bail for the assault and motor vehicle theft, according to online jail records.

A man matching the suspect’s description was also involved in a separate incident that occurred Monday in one of the college parking lots, although Aguilar has not been charged in connection with that incident.

Aguilar is also facing charges from previous incidents that include disorderly conduct, residential burglary and malicious mischief.

