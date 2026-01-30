Amanda Knox talks new documentary, facing the person who put her in prison

The Brief Amanda Knox and her husband, Christopher Robinson, are releasing a new documentary that revisits her wrongful conviction in Italy. Mouth of the Wolf: Amanda Knox Returns to Italy follows Knox as she confronts the prosecutor who once sought her life sentence. The film explores trauma, accountability and healing, and is now streaming on Hulu.



Amanda Knox was wrongfully convicted of murdering her roommate, Meredith Kercher in Italy back in 2007. Now, she and her husband Christopher Robinson have a new documentary ‘Mouth of the Wolf: Amanda Knox Returns to Italy’.

In it, Knox comes face to face with the Italian prosecutor who led the case against her, Giuliano Mignini. The documentary is told through Robinson’s perspective and gives a look at what Knox goes through as the couple lives it in real time.

FOX 13 sat down with the couple at their home.

"We’ve all seen different documentaries and news headlines about Amanda, but we’re getting a glimpse of her through your perspective as her husband through your eyes, what made you want to do it?" FOX 13’s Shirah Matsuzawa asked Robinson.

"I had fallen in love with this woman, and it was baffling to me that people could hate her," Robinson said. "I think in the beginning I just wanted to reveal who I thought she really was and her complexity."

Amanda Knox and her husband, Christopher Robinson, discuss the documentary "Mouth of the Wolf: Amanda Knox Returns to Italy."

Then, the documentary developed into something more.

"I realized that this isn’t just about Amanda. This is a bigger story about accountability from law enforcement, from prosecutors, which is why we included interviews from other people wrongfully convicted to show that Amanda isn’t the only person to go through this," Robinson said.

As for the film’s title, Knox explained that.

"I suggested Mouth of the Wolf as a title because in the mouth of the wolf in Italian is how you say good luck, but it’s also a beautiful metaphor for, ‘I’m also going into this scary place that has harmed me,’ and then fun fact, Giuliano’s favorite animal is a wolf," Knox said.

Amanda Knox discusses her documentary "Mouth of the Wolf: Amanda Knox Returns to Italy." (FOX 13 Seattle)

"So, who is the wolf? Is it Italy, is it Giuliano maybe?" Robinson said.

Knox shared that her communication and relationship with Giuliano continues to this day. In fact, she shared that he even texted her earlier that day. We asked her what it was like when she saw him for the first time.

"I hadn’t seen him since the courtroom where he had been asking for me to be sentenced to life in prison, so being near him in his physical proximity and especially on his turf was very unnerving to me," Knox said. "So, the first time I would say it was very cathartic because I had something on my chest that I was able to get off my chest and the way that encounter unfolded was very surprising and encouraging."

Amanda Knox confronts Giuliano Mignini in "Mouth of the Wolf: Amanda Knox Returns to Italy." (Hulu)

"I never forget the things he said about me in the courtroom, and so I brought it to his attention," Knox added.

FOX 13 also asked why it was so important for Knox to see him.

"I wanted to understand what had happened to me," she said. "This really came into focus when I got pregnant … and I was worried that I was going to be passing on this poison to her, this feeling of unresolved trauma to her … and I felt like confronting that nightmare was the safest and most direct way for me to get the poison out."

"I was literally isolated from people, I was taken away from everyone else and treated like a monster and locked away and put into a tiny little box and even after I got out, I was still trapped and I didn’t want to be trapped anymore," Knox said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Still from "Mouth of the Wolf: Amanda Knox Returns to Italy." (Hulu)

The documentary also shows the couple visiting the prison, where Knox spent four years of her life locked up.

"It really struck me that I had lost beautiful years of my life to this horrible nothing spot and that I had to do, and I had to sit in there imagining spending 26 years in there," Knox said.

We also asked her if she had been in contact with Meredith Kercher’s family.

"Both of her parents have passed since everything, so she has three siblings and I’ve never been able to get in touch with them. I’ve written them," she said.

"Do you have a message for them, what would you tell them?" FOX 13’s Shirah Matsuzawa asked.

"I would tell them that I am with them and I have been with them all along," Knox said. "What happened to Meredith was horrible and never should have happened and I grieve and think about her every day, her death touched a part of me and will always be a part of me … I care about them and I care about the truth, and I hope one day we can see we’re not that different."

"What I hope people take from this is however impossible it seems to mend those divides and come closer together as a society, it is possible and you can do it holding firm to your principles and holding firm to your truth," Robinson said.

"I’m a mom, I’m embedded in relationships and I am really trying my best to make the world a kinder place than it was to me," Knox said.

"Mouth of the Wolf: Amanda Knox Returns to Italy" is airing right now on Hulu.

The Seattle native also shared with FOX 13 that she does standup comedy around town.

"I’m all about connecting with people and I feel like one of the best ways is through laughter, through humor," Knox said. "Comedians understand that we take the worst things that happen to us and we flip it around and we change the energy around and that’s something I really enjoy doing is changing the energy around something that would otherwise be a bummer."

"She’s been scrutinized and judged in the harshest way possible with the highest stakes you can imagine," Robinson said.

"I’ve bombed in the courtroom, I’ve been sent to prison, what is the worst you can do to me know?" Knox said.

