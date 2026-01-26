Amanda Knox returns to Italy in new Hulu documentary, more than 15 years after conviction

The Brief A new Hulu documentary follows Seattle native and University of Washington alum Amanda Knox as she returns to Italy for the first time since her conviction was overturned by Italy’s highest court. Knox was wrongly convicted in 2009 while studying abroad, spent four years in prison, and was fully exonerated in 2015 after a yearslong legal battle. The film documents her return to Italy for an innocence conference and includes reflections on the lasting personal impact of the case, along with stories from other wrongfully accused people.



A new Hulu documentary follows Seattle native Amanda Knox as she returns to Italy for the first time since her conviction for murder was overturned more than a decade ago.

"Mouth of the Wolf: Amanda Knox Returns to Italy" begins streaming Monday, Jan. 26, on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S.

Knox, who attended the University of Washington, was studying abroad in Italy in 2007 when her roommate, Meredith Kercher, was killed. In 2009, Knox was convicted of the murder and sentenced to prison. She spent four years incarcerated before being released, and in 2015 Italy’s highest court fully exonerated her, bringing a yearslong legal battle to an end.

The documentary follows Knox more than 15 years after her initial conviction as she travels back to Italy, confronting the place and people tied to one of the most closely watched criminal cases of the 21st century. According to the film, Knox has continued to face public scrutiny and personal trauma despite her exoneration.

Now living in the United States, Knox returns to Italy after being invited to serve as a keynote speaker at the Italy Innocence Project conference in Modena. Cameras document her journey as she navigates public attention, personal anxiety and the emotional weight of returning to the country where she was imprisoned.

"Mouth of the Wolf" is directed and filmed by Christopher Robinson, Knox’s husband. The documentary provides a real-life perspective on events depicted in Hulu’s 2025 scripted series, "The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox," which is also now streaming.

The film includes a rare, face-to-face meeting between Knox and Giuliano Mignini, the Italian prosecutor who led the case against her. It also features accounts from other wrongfully accused individuals, focusing on their experiences within the justice system and the lasting impact of wrongful convictions.

