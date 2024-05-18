Image 1 of 19 ▼ Gig Harbor Police Department

Over 20 shoplifters were caught on Thursday and Friday in another Gig Harbor Police retail theft sting operation.

Gig Harbor Police say a total of 21 shoplifters were contacted over the two-day span at various stores. While most were issued citations and given a future court date, two suspects ended up getting arrested.

Police say one shoplifter was caught a second time after being released on a citation for the first attempted theft. When the suspect tried stealing again from a nearby store, he was arrested and booked into jail.

Another suspect had an outstanding $150,000 warrant for identity theft out of Kitsap County. He was also arrested.

The emphasis patrols consisted of uniformed officers, plain clothes officers, loss prevention personnel, and an investigator from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

Gig Harbor Police previously arrested over 20 people in another two-day retail theft emphasis patrol in February 2024. The department says it will continue addressing retail theft through operations like these in the future.

