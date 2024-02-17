Over 20 people arrested in Gig Harbor retail theft sting operation

Gig Harbor Police arrested over 20 people in a retail theft sting operation that spanned just two days.

Gig Harbor PD collaborated with the Pierce County Sheriff's Office and local retail establishments to conduct the operation on February 14 and 15.

Plain clothes and uniformed law enforcement officers made over 20 arrests and contacted numerous adults and juveniles to deter other potential thefts.

Police say one repeat offender was wanted on multiple warrants, including four counts of retail theft, three counts of second-degree burglary, trespassing and obstructing a law enforcement officer. They were later booked into Pierce County Jail.

GHPD also said they recovered an illegally carried firearm during the operation.

Gig Harbor Police say they will hold similar operations in the future, and they look forward to other opportunities to partner with local retail establishments to deter crime.