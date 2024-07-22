Washington secures $28M for salmon habitat restoration projects

U.S. Senators Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and Patty Murray (D-WA) announced on Monday more than $28 million in funding for three projects in Washington state aimed at restoring habitats for threatened salmon species.

The grants, awarded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Transformational Habitat Restoration and Coastal Resilience Program, were secured through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act.

"These grants will help build vital habitat for endangered salmon in the Puyallup River Basin, Whidbey Basin, and Queets-Clearwater watershed," said Cantwell in the news release. "The projects will bring back natural features like log jams and river channels that protect young salmon as they grow and help restore our natural ecosystems, tribal and other fisheries, and Puget Sound orcas."

Sen. Murray emphasized the importance of salmon to Washington state’s economy and culture. "Salmon play an absolutely critical role in Washington state’s economy, culture, history, and traditions," said Murray. "The funding we secured in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, as well as the additional funding I’ve secured as Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, is going to make a huge difference as we work to restore these critical salmon habitats. I’m thrilled these grants are finally making their way to Washington state and I’ll continue to fight to strengthen federal investments to save our salmon."

A pair of Coho salmon make their way up the river to spawn grounds. (Oregon Department of Forestry)

Three projects receiving funding

South Puget Sound Salmon Enhancement Group - $8.4 million: This project will improve habitat for threatened Puget Sound Chinook salmon, steelhead and trout, while enhancing community resilience to flooding. Measures include the removal of culverts and the installation of engineered log jams to alter water flow. The project will be carried out in partnership with the Puyallup and Muckleshoot Indian Tribes.

Queets Clearwater Large Wood Restoration Project - $10 million: Funding will be used to restore and improve salmon habitat along the Queets-Clearwater watershed by planting and thinning growth along the watershed and designing and installing engineered log jams to alter water flow.

Transformational Chinook Recovery in South Whidbey Basin Watersheds Phase 2 - $10.1 million: This project will enable large-scale restoration of the Snohomish and Stillaguamish rivers within the Whidbey Basin. Efforts will focus on restoring habitat in the upper watershed, crucial for spawning, and estuarine habitat, key for the rearing of young salmon.

Cantwell and Murray have long been advocates for protecting and strengthening critical salmon populations. They secured a historic $2.85 billion investment in salmon and ecosystem restoration programs in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, including $400 million for a new community-based restoration program focused on removing fish passage barriers.

