Crowd crush at Capitol Hill Block Party causes multiple people to collapse

This year's Capitol Hill Block Party music festival was apparently so overcrowded that it caused multiple people at the event to collapse, with medical staff unable to help due to the densely-packed event.

According to Instagram and Reddit users, the crowd became especially crammed during Friday's performance by Chappell Roan. Some concertgoers said they were unable to move because it was so congested.

Many of the complaints were made as comments on the Capitol Hill Block Party's Instagram, citing issues like terrible crowd control, a lack of water stations, and no access to exits.

In a post from Reddit user GardenerManiac, they said many aspects of the event were poorly handled, including the medical staff. The post claims the medical tent had almost no supplies, though there weren't enough medical staff at the event to begin with.

The user goes on to say they had to rip off their dress just to breathe, and several of their friends were barely conscious by the time the event was over.

Some attendees that got hurt or passed out were unable to get medical attention because the medics couldn't navigate through the massive crowd, despite people flagging them down.

People complaining online claim the nightmare situation was partially caused by Capitol Hill Block Party overselling tickets, and the venue being too small to handle big-name artists.

Crowd crush is when a body of people becomes dangerously overcrowded, usually leading to people getting pushed and pressed up against each other. Some said the event drew comparisons to Travis Scott's 2021 Astroworld music festival, where a crowd crush claimed the lives of 10 people, including a Western Washington University student.

These controversial complaints come as event organizers attempted to address increased safety concerns from last year's festival. A fatal shooting happened just a couple blocks away from the event in 2023.

Not only did the crowd crush hinder the festival experience for many, but several Block Party performances had to be moved on Saturday due to the CrowdStrike global tech outage.

