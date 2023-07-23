SPD: 4 injured in shooting at illegal street racing event in Capitol Hill

Four people were injured, one critically, after a shooting broke out at an illegal street racing event in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood early Sunday morning.

According to Seattle Police Department, this all happened during an illegal street racing event. SPD had several blocks closed off around Broadway and Pike for investigation, just a couple blocks away from where Capitol Block Party's taking place this weekend.

According to SPD, four people were injured, one of which is in critical condition.

Police said at about 1:30 a.m., calls came into 911 for reckless driving and a large group of people. SPD said they did respond and tried to stop it, but there was pushback from people.

At about 4 a.m., SPD said officers heard gunshots. Police found two victims at the intersection of Broadway and Pike.

There was one man in his late 20s who suffered gunshot wounds but is stable. SPD said there was also a woman in her 20s or 30s who suffered life-threatening injuries. The third victim is another woman, FOX 13 does not know the extent of her injuries. SPD said she took herself to Harborview Medical Center. The fourth victim is a man who has non-life-threatening injuries.

FOX 13 News talked to one man, Poe, near the scene who said he was in the area at the time. He told FOX 13 he didn't quite see the shooting take place, but he did see and hear the commotion happening.

"People were out having a good time. And that was it. Next thing you know -- thought it was fireworks, but it was gunshots," Poe said.

SPD said they heard more gunshots on-scene. Officers said one man told them he was shot at around the 1400-block of Harvard Avenue. Police said they found shell casings, however, did not find a suspect.

Police have no information as to a suspect right now, nor have they shared details regarding the identities of the four victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.