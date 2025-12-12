Dylan Guenther power play goal breaks tie as Seattle Kraken lose 5-3 to Mammoth

article

The Brief Dylan Guenther scored the go-ahead goal on the power play in the third period as the Kraken lost 5-3 to the Mammoth. Mason Marchment scored two goals for Seattle in the loss, and Ben Meyers chipped in a goal in garbage time. JJ Peterka and Lawson Crouse scored empty-net goals to push the margin to three before Meyers' goal. Philipp Grubauer made 27 saves on 30 shots for the Kraken.



Dylan Guenther scored a go-ahead power-play goal in the third period and the Utah Mammoth beat the Seattle Kraken 5-3 on Friday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Nick Schmaltz had a goal and two assists, and Kailer Yamamoto, JJ Peterka, and Lawson Crouse also scored for the Mammoth. Kevin Stenlund had three assists and Karel Vejmelka stopped 32 shots.

Mason Marchment had two goals and Ben Meyers also scored for the Kraken in their seventh loss in eight games. Phillipp Grubauer had 26 saves.

After a scoreless first period, Marchment put Seattle on the board with a backhand shot at 3:35 of the second.

Schmaltz tied it at 8:09 with an unassisted goal. He attacked off a breakaway and chipped the puck over Grubauer’s shoulder from close range.

Yamamoto then gave Utah its first lead with 6:36 left in the middle period.

Seattle had several shots at an equalizer during a two-man advantage lasting nearly two minutes, but the Kraken came up empty.

Marchment then got his second goal of the night and fourth of the season at 7:50 of the third, slapping the puck home from long distance to tie it.

Guenther gave Utah a 3-2 lead with 7:05 remaining, successfully converting a power play.

Peterka and Crouse added empty netters over the final three minutes, and Meyers scored for Seattle with 43 seconds to go for the final margin.

Up next

Kraken: Host Buffalo on Sunday.

Mammoth: At Pittsburgh on Sunday.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

MORE KRAKEN NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Kraken snap six-game skid on Vince Dunn's OT winner in 3-2 victory over Kings

Losing streak hits six for Seattle Kraken in 4-1 loss to Wild

Seattle Kraken lose 4-3 to Red Wings on late Patrick Kane goal

Connor McDavid hat trick buries Seattle Kraken in 4th straight loss, 9-4, to Oilers

Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl lead Oilers 4-0 romp over Seattle Kraken

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.