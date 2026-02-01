Sloppy weather at times in Seattle on Sunday

article

After experiencing spring-like temperatures on Saturday, highs on Sunday will cool by a few degrees. A front Sunday morning will trigger a period of widespread rain. Showers will turn more hit-or-miss by Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures on Sunday in Seattle will cool by several degrees. (FOX 13 Seattle)

On Sunday, you can expect mostly cloudy skies, slightly breezy conditions and occasional downpours. Highs will land in the low 50s for many communities. We also can't rule out a stray, weak thunderstorm on Sunday — especially along the far Washington coast.

Wet weather will race through Seattle on Sunday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Late Sunday into early Monday, there's small chance for minor, brief snow accumulations on the higher hills surrounding White and Stevens Pass. However, any snow will transition over to rain throughout the morning. Just make sure to check WSDOT conditions before traveling by Sunday evening.

Highs will range in the 50s in the coming days in Seattle as occasional damp weather continues. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Monday could be soaking at times. Showers linger into Tuesday morning before drying out in the afternoon.



Due to a strong ridge of high pressure overhead, highs will soar into the workweek. Temperatures will approach 60 degrees on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Drier and sunnier weather will return to the region by Wednesday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

