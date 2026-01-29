Washington bill would block former ICE agents from law enforcement jobs

The Brief State Representative Tarra Simmons introduced HB 2641 , which would ban Washington police agencies from hiring anyone who served as a sworn ICE officer on or after January 20, 2025. The "ICE Out Act" aims to maintain local trust by preventing federal agents associated with recent aggressive enforcement from joining state law enforcement. A public hearing on the bill was cut short on Thursday after Republican lawmakers walked out in protest, leaving its future uncertain ahead of upcoming legislative deadlines.



A bill moving through the Washington Legislature could prevent certain Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers from being hired by state and local law enforcement agencies, drawing sharp debate over public safety, discrimination and community trust.

House Bill 2641 — known as the "ICE Out Act of 2026" — would bar Washington law enforcement agencies from hiring individuals who served as sworn ICE officers on or after Jan. 20, 2025, when President Trump began his second term. The restriction would apply only to future hires starting Oct. 1, 2026.

Keeping ICE out of WA

What they're saying:

Supporters argue the bill is necessary to protect trust between law enforcement and immigrant communities. Opponents say it could worsen staffing shortages at a time when Washington already has one of the lowest numbers of officers per capita in the country.

Democratic Rep. Tarra Simmons of Bremerton, the bill’s prime sponsor, addressed the House Community Safety Committee during a hearing Thursday, citing what she described as troubling ICE enforcement practices nationwide.

"We have watched the news locally and nationally, we have seen ICE agents breaking the windows of people’s vehicles, snatching individuals off our streets and out of our communities, accessing state data to track people down, detaining undocumented folks, student visa holders, legal Green Card residents and U.S. citizens alike, without cause, and using children as bait to detain their parents," Simmons said.

Simmons said she introduced the bill after repeated conversations with residents in her district — particularly members of the Latino community — who fear having their families separated. She noted similar legislation has been introduced in Maryland and other states.

"We cannot allow anyone with experience or a history of violating people’s rights to join our law enforcement agencies here," Simmons said. "And I want to be clear that this policy does not discriminate against our Washington State law enforcement officers here."

Simmons says the bill is part of a broader effort to prepare for possible federal intervention in Washington.

"All of this will end one day, but these ICE officers will look for a new home, not here," Simmons said.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 22: An ICE patch and badge are seen on a Department of Homeland Security agent while US Vice President JD Vance speaks U.S. Vice President JD Vance gives remarks following a roundtable discussion with local leaders an (Photo by Jim Watson - Pool/Getty Images) Expand

WA GOP pushes back against proposed ICE bill

The other side:

Republican lawmakers pushed back during the hearing, questioning whether the bill unfairly targets individuals based solely on prior employment rather than conduct.

Republican Rep. Brian Burnett raised concerns about discrimination, asking, "You led to the fact that you didn’t believe this policy would be discriminative[sic] in nature, but if they had personal merit, they were working within the Constitution. They were within their oath of office, within the federal law […] why would you hold that against that person if they haven’t violated anything or done criminal law violation?"

Republican Rep. Dan Griffey questioned whether the state’s vetting process is already sufficient.

"Are you saying that we’re not doing a good job vetting people?" Griffey asked. "This is a human bill. It’s not just because you […] did take an employment opportunity, it doesn’t mean you’re bad."

Simmons responded saying, "I do believe that there are people right now signing up, and they believe it’s kind of like going to the military, you know, and they are getting $50,000, and they’re getting, you know, their college paid for," she said. "And I want to see a change in that they have changed their, you know, reasoning for signing up for this, then to come and be guardians of our communities."

The hearing on HB 2641 ended when Republican lawmakers walked out, triggering a recess. The committee moved forward with the rest of its agenda and skipped the public hearing portion of the bill.

In a statement, Simmons told FOX 13:

"Whether they are pro or con, several people had their chance to provide their input taken away. I made it clear that I was considering other perspectives on this bill and open to amendments. I have been working with our local law enforcement to gather their feedback and felt confident bringing this legislation forward to help address a need from my community and communities all over Washington."

Eight people had signed up to testify at the hearing — four in support and four opposed. Legislative records show more than 1,600 people signed in support of the bill, while nearly 1,100 registered in opposition.

"We have worked so hard to build trust with our law enforcement in Washington," Simmons said. "We want to keep that. I want to keep that. And I think right now everyone is very much afraid of ICE."

The bill’s next steps are now up to committee chair Rep. Roger Goodman. With the first legislative cutoff deadline just days away and dozens of other bills awaiting action, lawmakers say it is unlikely the committee will hold another public hearing on House Bill 2641.

FOX 13 also reached out to the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday for comment and has not received a response.

