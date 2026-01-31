Thousands of fans fill T-Mobile Park for Seattle Mariners Fanfest

From the stands to the field at T-Mobile Park, this weekend was all about the fans.

With a bat in hand, and their feet planted on home plate at T-Mobile Park, Mariners fans of all ages got the chance to take pictures in the same place where their favorite players stand every baseball season.

"It’s been really fun," one young fan said at this year’s Mariners Fanfest.

Mariners Fanfest 2026

The event kicked off on Saturday and happens again on Sunday. Thousands of eager fans, dressed in Mariner’s gear, lined up for the chance to step onto the field, play catch and run the bases.

What they're saying:

"It’s just fun to be on the bases because you’re on an MLB field, major league and I think that’s pretty fun," Wyatt, a 12-year-old fan said. He also got some autographs and met players like Julio Rodriguez!

FOX 13 cameras also captured a little one who was all smiles as he got carried from base to base.

"I’ve been a fan for 30 years so just to see the playoffs and get excited and to continue that momentum, we just wanted to be here and soak it in because I’ve been missing it," Lynsi Burton, Mariner’s fan said.

The fans also got to see some of their favorite players.

"Cal’s here, so we want to see him and Julio and maybe get on the field, although the line is really long," Brett Burton, Mariner’s fan said.

"We met George Kirby downstairs, they were going through the club house, and they came through and we high fived him," Lisa Henry, Mariner’s fan said.

"Now we’re excited for the season," Burton said.

