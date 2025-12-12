Washington men's soccer reaches national championship with 3-1 win over Furman

article

The Brief Washington advanced to the College Cup Final with a 3-1 victory over Furman on Friday night. Zach Ramsey, Charlie Kosakoff, and Asher Hestad scored to lead the Huskies to their second title match appearance in five years. Washington lost 2-0 to Clemson in 2021. he Huskies will face North Carolina State in the College Cup Final at 4 p.m. PT on Monday.



The University of Washington men's soccer team earned a trip to the College Cup final with a 3-1 victory over Furman University on Friday night.

Washington scored a pair of goals in the first half, and added a third goal in the 86th minute for a 3-0 lead as they advanced to the national championship final for the second time in the last five seasons.

The Huskies dominated the match, out-shooting the Paladins by a 24-6 margin overall and a 12-6 margin in shots on goal.

Zach Ramsey opened the scoring for Washington in the 32nd minute off an assist from Alex Hall for a 1-0 lead. Eight minutes later, Charlie Kosakoff scored unassisted for a 2-0 lead headed into halftime.

Kosakoff then assisted on the final goal for the Huskies, finding Asher Hestad for a strike that gave UW a three-goal advantage in the 86th minute.

Luke Hutzell scored a minute later for Furman to get the Paladins on the board, but it wasn't far too little.

The Huskies will face North Carolina State in the College Cup Final at 4 p.m. PT on Monday.

Washington also made it to the College Cup Final in 2021, falling 2-0 to Clemson in the title match.

