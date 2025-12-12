Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:55 AM PST, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:52 AM PST, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:16 PM PST, Thurston County, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:18 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 12:34 AM PST, Snohomish County
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:15 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Skagit County, Skagit County, King County, Pierce County, Pierce County, King County, King County, Cowlitz County, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:37 AM PST, Lewis County
Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM PST, Kittitas County
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Kittitas County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 3:57 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 8:47 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until MON 5:59 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 6:59 PM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:32 AM PST, Chelan County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:38 PM PST, Benton County

Washington men's soccer reaches national championship with 3-1 win over Furman

By
Published  December 12, 2025 10:35pm PST
Washington Huskies
FOX 13 Seattle
article

CARY, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 12: The Washington Huskies celebrate during the Division I Men's Soccer Semifinals held at WakeMed Soccer Park on December 12, 2025 in Cary, North Carolina.  (Jeffrey Camarati / NCAA Photos / Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Washington advanced to the College Cup Final with a 3-1 victory over Furman on Friday night.
    • Zach Ramsey, Charlie Kosakoff, and Asher Hestad scored to lead the Huskies to their second title match appearance in five years. Washington lost 2-0 to Clemson in 2021.
    • he Huskies will face North Carolina State in the College Cup Final at 4 p.m. PT on Monday.

The University of Washington men's soccer team earned a trip to the College Cup final with a 3-1 victory over Furman University on Friday night.

Washington scored a pair of goals in the first half, and added a third goal in the 86th minute for a 3-0 lead as they advanced to the national championship final for the second time in the last five seasons.

The Huskies dominated the match, out-shooting the Paladins by a 24-6 margin overall and a 12-6 margin in shots on goal.

Zach Ramsey opened the scoring for Washington in the 32nd minute off an assist from Alex Hall for a 1-0 lead. Eight minutes later, Charlie Kosakoff scored unassisted for a 2-0 lead headed into halftime.

Kosakoff then assisted on the final goal for the Huskies, finding Asher Hestad for a strike that gave UW a three-goal advantage in the 86th minute.

Luke Hutzell scored a minute later for Furman to get the Paladins on the board, but it wasn't far too little.

The Huskies will face North Carolina State in the College Cup Final at 4 p.m. PT on Monday.

Washington also made it to the College Cup Final in 2021, falling 2-0 to Clemson in the title match.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle and the University of Washington.

