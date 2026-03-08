Lynnwood, WA mayor releases statement following shooting of high school student

The mayor of Lynnwood has released a statement following the shooting of a local high school student last week, saying the community needs to root out youth violence.

The Meadowdale High School student was injured by the shooting off campus on Friday, Mar. 6. The incident prompted lockdowns of nearby schools and a police hunt for a shooting suspect.

First responders on scene of Lynnwood teen shooting incident on Mar. 6, 2026

Statement from Lynnwood Mayor George Hurst

On Friday afternoon, our community was shaken by an act of violence after a shooting at Meadowdale Park that left one person injured. My thoughts are with the victim, a Meadowdale High School student, and I wish him a swift and complete recovery.



Violence is never acceptable, yet it continues to impact the youth of our City. We must work together as a community to address the root causes of this type of brutality in Lynnwood.



I want to express my gratitude to our Police Detectives for their unwavering dedication and tireless efforts to resolve this case. If you witnessed the incident at Meadowdale Park or have any information that could assist the investigation, please reach out to Lynnwood Police Detective, as soon as possible, at crimetips@lynnwoodwa.gov.

According to the Edmonds School District, the fight broke out between two students enrolled at Meadowdale High.

