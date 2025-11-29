UW Husky fans can join in on Les Schwab toy drives during Seattle games

Seattle fans will get a chance to show their support for local kids by donating toys at two UW Husky home games. The effort comes as the December 2025 Les Schwab toy drive is ongoing across western Washington.

In a post to Facebook, the University of Washington Huskies released details for fans hoping to show the Ducks and Les Schwab Oregon how the Washington community rallies for kids this holiday season by chipping in for the seasonal toy drive.

On Saturday, Nov. 29, Les Schwab will be collecting donations at the plaza outside Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. New and unwrapped toys are welcomed by organizers.

On Wednesday, Dec. 3, the men's basketball team will do the same at their arena as the guys face off against the UCLA Bruins at the Alaska Airlines Arena.

