FOX 13 Seattle and Les Schwab Tire Centers are teaming up again for our annual toy drive! For the past twelve years, we’ve offered a helping hand to families across Western Washington during the holidays - help us continue that tradition by donating to the campaign!

To make the biggest impact, we’ve set up multiple ways to give to the 2024 Les Schwab FOX 13 Toy Drive:

DONATE toys at Les Schwab: As always, you can donate toys in-person -- all 84 Western Washington Les Schwab Tire Centers are offering donation drop-offs of new and unwrapped toys, between now and December 16.

DONATE on Dec. 3: FOX 13, together with Les Schwab, will be collecting toys at the Kent Les Schwab location. Come out and watch Santa fly in on a helicopter provided by Life Flight Network. Donate a toy and get your photo taken for FREE with Santa. We’ll also share the meaningful work of the benefiting charities that provide help for families in our community.

DONATE on Dec. 6: FOX 13, together with Les Schwab, will be collecting toys at the Lakewood Les Schwab location. We’ll also share the meaningful work of the benefiting charities that provide help for families in our community.

DONATE on Dec. 8: We'll be collecting toys at the Seattle Thunderbirds vs. Spokane Chiefs game, starting at 5pm at ShoWare Center.

DONATE on Dec. 10: We'll be collecting toys at the Seattle Thunderbirds vs. Wenatchee Wild game, starting at 7pm at ShoWare Center

DONATE on Dec.13: FOX 13, together with Les Schwab, will be collecting toys at the Mill Creek Les Schwab location. We’ll also share the meaningful work of the benefiting charities that provide a lifeline and sense of relief for families in your community.

All donations will be distributed among these local nonprofit organizations:

Forgotten Children's Fund (King, Pierce and Lewis Counties)

Christmas House (Snohomish County)

Local chapters of Toys for Tots (Bellingham/Whatcom, Mason, Thurston and Island Counties)

Toys for Kids

Brigid Collins Family Support Center (Skagit County)

Kitsap Community Resources

The Northwest Division of The Salvation Army

The Nooksack Valley Food Bank Association

Join the magic of giving with Les Schwab and FOX 13!