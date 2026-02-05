Former Seahawk Bobby Wagner named NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year

article

Bobby Wagner's mother always told him she believed he would make it to the NFL, encouraging him after her son's firing from the only job he ever had aside from football.

The Washington Commanders linebacker lost mom Phenia Mae because of complications following a stroke in May 2009 — she was only 47. His charitable work honoring her legacy long after her passing through financial assistance for stroke research and rehabilitation with the Phenia Mae Fund earned Wagner the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award for 2025 on Thursday night.

Wagner gave a shoutout to father Bobby Sr. and thanked him because "I didn’t realize how hard it was to be a father until I got two kids of my own."

Then he turned his emotional speech to his mother.

"I cannot be up here and not talk about my mom," he said. "She is and will ever be my rock, she’s the reason why I’m standing up here. She’s the person that had confidence in me when I didn’t even have confidence in myself."

Wagner shared how he had his only other job for about a month before being dismissed. His mom asked why he was working, to which he said he was trying to contribute to the family.

Her response: "Nah, I really feel like you can make it to the league and I want you to focus on that."

"And she said, ‘I got you,'" he said. "Those words always ring in my ear. Every time I try to help somebody, every time I see somebody in need, I say, ‘I got you.’"

The 35-year-old Wagner almost didn't attend Thursday's NFL Honors festivities.

"I really didn't think I was going to win this award. I almost didn't even come to be honest," he said, "I'm glad I did."

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

