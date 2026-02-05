Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba named NFL AP Offensive Player of the Year

article

The Brief Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was named the AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year on Thursday night after a record-setting season in Seattle. Smith-Njigba led the NFL in receiving with 1,793 yards on 119 receptions this season, setting franchise records in both categories in the process. Smith-Njigba’s 1,793 yards are the eighth-most by a receiver in a single season in NFL history. Smith-Njigba won the award over Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson.



Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was named the AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year on Thursday night after a record-setting season in Seattle.

Smith-Njigba led the NFL in receiving with 1,793 yards on 119 receptions this season, setting franchise records in both categories in the process. Smith-Njigba joins Shaun Alexander as the only Seahawks to ever earn the Offensive Player of the Year award. Alexander was also the league MVP in 2005, leading the league in carries (370), rushing yards (1,880), and touchdowns (27).

Smith-Njigba’s 1,793 yards are the eighth-most by a receiver in a single season in NFL history, trailing only Calvin Johnson (1,964, 2012 Detroit), Cooper Kupp (1,947, 2021 LA Rams), Julio Jones (1,871, 2015 Atlanta), Jerry Rice (1,848, 1995 San Francisco), Antonio Brown (1,834, 2015 Pittsburgh), Justin Jefferson (1,809, 2022 Minnesota), and Tyreek Hill (1,799, 2023 Miami).

Smith-Njigba won the award over San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua, Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. Smith-Njigba received 14 first-place votes, beating out McCaffrey by two votes.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald finished third in Coach of the Year voting, with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel earning the award. Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen was second.

Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak finished fourth in Assistant Coach of the Years voting behind Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, and Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

Safety Nick Emmanwori finished runner-up to Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

